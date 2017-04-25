April 25, 2017

SAUGUS — Caroline M. Walsh died peacefully in her home April 24, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Edward Walsh.

Cherished mother of Edward Walsh and his wife Sheila of Danvers, David Walsh of Rowley, and Peter D. Walsh of Saugus. Sister of Thelma Davis and her husband Charles. Loved dearly by her six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many close nieces, nephews and friends.

A lifelong resident of Saugus, who cared for her family, church, and community. Her kind and giving nature will be deeply missed. Rest in Peace our sweet Caroline.

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, on Thursday 4-8 p.m. A funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the First Congregational Church, 300 Central St., Saugus. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions and condolences BisbeePorcella.com.