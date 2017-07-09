Carole M. Flynn

July 9, 2017

LYNN — Carole M. (Mahoney) Flynn, of Lynn, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. A lifelong Lynn resident, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Ahern) Mahoney, and the wife of the late John F. Flynn. Carole attended St. Mary’s Girls’ High School followed by Boston College, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree. She worked as a RN at Salem Hospital for many years. Carole also enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, trips to Foxwoods, but most especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Carole is survived by her 11 children; Karen and James Sullivan of Saugus, Sharon Grace and her late husband James of Peabody, John T. Flynn of Lynn, Coleen and John Kelter of Lynn, James Flynn of Lynn, Carole and Michael Conway of Danvers, Donna and Daniel Flanagan of Wilmington, Michael and Christine Flynn of Lynnfield, Debbie and Daniel McCarthy of Danvers, Linda and John MacDonald of Lynn, Lisa Flynn and her late husband Rick Pedro of Lynn, 28 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, cousin Carole Roberts of Saugus, brother James Mahoney of Reading, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband John F. Flynn, brother Paul Mahoney, and sister Lois LeBrasseur.

Service information: Carole’s funeral will be held on Wednesday July 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home 426 Broadway (Rt129) Lynn, followed by funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church Lynn, and burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting hours will be Tuesday July 11, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.StJude.org. For directions and guestbook visit Solimine.com.