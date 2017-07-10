July 10, 2017

ALTON, N.H. — Bruce Main, 67, of Alton, N.H., passed away peacefully due to complications from a stroke on June 30.

Bruce was born and raised in Lynn and moved to Alton, N.H., in 1981.

Prior to moving to New Hampshire, he co-owned and operated Lynn Cycle Exchange with his brother Glenn. Thereafter he worked as a self-employed carpenter and motorcycle builder and mechanic.

An avid motorcyclist, he also held many other passions including spending time with his friends and family, ice fishing, nature and vacationing. He was extremely social with a great deal of friends.

He is survived by his wife, Lauri (Connors) Main of Alton; daughter Kelly Main and son Dana Main of Alton, son Chad Main and wife Jesi of Williston, N.D., son Todd Main of Sanbornville, N.H.; brother Glenn Main of Lynn, grandchildren Sierra Main and Mason Main of Williston, N.D., and Drexel Main of Sanbornville, N.H. He was predeceased by his parents John and Barbara Main, a brother, John Main and sisters Jacquelyn McGrail and Jerrilyn Main, all of Lynn.

Bruce lived a full and fun life, had a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by many.

Service information: A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at the American Legion Hall, Route 28, Alton, N.H., from 1-5 p.m. Donations in Bruce’s memory may be made to the N.H. Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.