Beatrice L. Fenochetti Yasi, 92

April 13, 2017

SWAMPSCOTT — Beatrice Louise Fenochetti Yasi was born at home in Somerville, Jan. 29, 1925, and passed away peacefully at home in Swampscott, April 11, 2017, at age 92.

In Somerville High, she painted, played piano, danced ballet, and was the captain of her award winning tennis team.

Summering with relatives in Nahant, she met her future husband the late Hon. Robert L. Yasi. He was a B-24 pilot at age 19 so the couple endured the separation of WWII. Then they were married June 15, 1946, and enjoyed over 50 years together living in Swampscott. They were blessed with five children, nine grandchildren, a large extended family, and countless lifelong friends.

Summer family vacations consisted of camping along the Saco River in Conway, N.H. Country club camping she called it because the campground had electricity, hot showers, and shuffleboard courts. Everyone loved to float on air mattresses down the Saco River to the covered bridge. In later years, the couple bought a cabin nearby and visited their children and grandchildren camping by the river.

Her devotion to her church and prayer was evident throughout her life. And like her mother before her, if any item went missing, her sure cure was a prayer to St. Anthony.

And no accounting of her life would be complete without including “The Bridge Club”.

In addition to her family mentioned above Beatrice is predeceased by her mother Marie Clara (Vignali) Fenochetti and father Peter J. Fenochetti and her older brothers Ernest and Herbert. The family lovingly acknowledges Bea’s extended family, living and deceased, who are too numerous to mention. She is survived by her son Robert Yasi, daughter Bonnie Yasi-Balzotti, son-in-law Joseph Balzotti, son Peter, daughter-in-law Kari (Hansen) Yasi, son Paul, daughter-in-law Maureen (Fair) Yasi, son John and daughter-in-law Barbara (Lynch) Yasi. She is also survived by her nine beloved grandchildren PJ, Elise, Jenn, Molly, Petie, Alli, Maggie, Jake and Sedona.

Service information: Visiting hours will be held at SOLIMINE Funeral Home located on 67 Ocean St. (Rte. 1A) in Lynn on Monday, April 17, 2017, from 4-7 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. John’s the Evangelist Church on Humphrey Street in Swampscott.

Burial will follow immediately after the church service in the Swampscott cemetery. Thereafter a celebration of Bea’s life will take place at Tedesco Country Club located on Tedesco Street in Marblehead, MA. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.