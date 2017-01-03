Barbara Milliken, 80

January 3, 2017

LYNN — Barbara Jean Ross Milliken, 80, of Lynn, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. She was the widow of Lorey W. Ross III and Elliot Milliken.

Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Cora H. and Frederick C. Minney.

She was a housekeeping supervisor in Boston hotels for more than 20 years. She later was a lunchroom aide in the Lynn Public Schools for many years.

Barbara had a great zest for life and loved being the matriarch of her large family. Known to many as “Ma Ross,” she opened her home and her heart to all who sought her love and support. The family home in Lynn was a sanctuary for many who sought kindness, a warm meal or just to chat. Many will fondly remember the weekend get-togethers, when Barbara and Lorey were at the center of the fun, showing the youngsters how to dance.

Barbara volunteered for St. Mary’s Parish bingo and Lynn Babe Ruth League. A great friend to her “family” at St. Stephen’s Apartments, she volunteered as floor captain, coordinating holiday celebrations. She organized events for the community such as weekly bingo and trips to Foxwoods.

Barbara loved to travel; Aruba was a favorite destination. She enjoyed playing the slots at New England casinos. She summered in Fairhaven and Wells, Maine.

She is survived by her sons, Lorey W. Ross IV of Gardner, Robert A. Ross of Derry, N.H., Douglas J. Ross of Lynn and his fiancée Marion Swenbeck, Everett C. Ross of Derry and Michael P. Bunaskavich of New Bedford; her daughters, Karen A. Ross-Mantica and her husband Robert of Wells, Maine, Barbarajean Dane and her husband Michael of Fairhaven, Toni L. Ross-Andersen and her husband Donald F. of Pelham, N.H. Also, her foster son, Mark A. Krol of Lynn and foster daughter, Alice (Lee) Balben, and stepchildren Donna M. Singelais and Carol A. Milliken of Lynn and Mark E. Milliken of North Carolina. She was the beloved nana of Danny (Lorey), Robbie, Brandon, Angela, Joey, Annamarie, Samantha, Kelly, Bobby, Steven, Paula, Kristilee, Dougy, Mikey, Mike, April, Amanda, Anthony, Maxx, Olivia and Cooper, and 23 great-grandchildren, and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her sisters, Beverly Chesley and her husband Raymond of Londonderry, N.H., Betty Young and her husband David of Connecticut, Shirley Dyer and her husband Butch of Kentucky and Frederick C. Minney Jr. and his wife Rosie of Germany. Barbara was predeceased by her foster son, Stewart P. McGuinness, and stepdaughter, Nancy E. Bourbeau of Lynn.

Service information: Visiting hours will be in the CUFFE-McGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, from 1-5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, 8 So. Common St., Lynn, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made the American Diabetes Assoc., 10 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online guest book and directions, please visit Cuffemcginn.com.