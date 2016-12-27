Barbara M. Devine, 79

December 27, 2016

LYNN — Barbara Murphy Devine, age 79, a lifelong resident of Lynn, passed away Dec. 19, 2016, following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Edward J. Devine to whom she had shared more than 45 years of marriage.

Barbara was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School. Throughout her career she worked as a secretary, first at General Electric for more than 18 years in their insurance department, then for 30 years at the David Zeller Insurance Agency.

Barbara was an ardent Red Sox fan. She was once a great bowler and she enjoyed all kinds of music and could sing a lively tune herself. She adored being with her grandchildren and caring for her beloved cats and her dog ‘Jodie”.

She was the mother of David Devine of Lynn, the grandmother of Jeleasa, Marissa, Xavier and David J. and great-grandmother of the late Jeremiah and Jayceon. She also leaves her brother-in-law, John Devine of Lynn.

Service information: Funeral from the GOODRICH Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Lynn. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation today from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to All Care Hospice or GLSS of Lynn.