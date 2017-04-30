April 30, 2017

MARBLEHEAD — Barbara Full Curtin, 82, passed on April 15, 2017, at Spaulding Hospital, Cambridge, Mass. comforted by family. Barbara was born in Salem to Frederic W. Full and Miriam B. Taylor, and grew up in Marblehead with her parents and her sister Marilyn. She graduated from Marblehead High School and Vermont Junior College.

Barbara worked as a medical secretary at Salem Hospital until meeting the love of her life, Austin Robert Curtin, on an adventurous outing with girlfriends to Cape Cod in the summer of 1960. Barbara and Bob married in October 1961, and settled in Marblehead after a honeymoon trip to Miami Beach, Fla. They lovingly raised two children, Sue and Fred, and enjoyed traveling and spending time together in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Florida.

After raising her children, Barbara returned to work at Harbor Sweets in Salem, she remained there for more than 20 years. Barbara especially loved spending time with friends over a cup of coffee and, during the summers, relaxing with them on Preston Beach.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband and sister, and she leaves her son Frederic Curtin of Marblehead and her daughter Sue Gonzalez and her husband Jose Gonzalez of Charlestown. She also leaves her four nieces Kristin Johnson of Alameda, CA, Elizabeth Currier and Sarah Johnson of Hollis, N.H. and Lindsey Wild of Underhill, Vt. We miss our dear mother, mother-in-law and aunt. May she rest in peace.

Service Information: A graveside service will be held at Waterside Cemetery, 294 West Shore Dr., Marblehead on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. As requested there are no visiting hours. For additional information or online guestbook please visit Murphyfuneralhome.com or call 978-744-0497.