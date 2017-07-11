August M. ‘Gus’ Underhill, 90

July 11, 2017

OMAHA, Neb. — Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Janice; four daughters, Sherry (John) Wupper, Nancy (Ross) Schmidt, Julie (Gavin) Beglin, and Lori (James) McKean; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Gus was a railroad man and retired as the controller of Union Pacific Rail Road.

Service information: Funeral services Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with private interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family begins Wednesday after 5 p.m. at the Pacific Street Chapel with a wake service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY, Pacific Street Chapel, 14151 Pacific St. 402-391-1664. Johnagentleman.com.