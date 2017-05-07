May 7, 2017

SALEM — Anthony James Davis, of Salem, formerly of Lynn and Swampscott, died Thursday, May 4, 2017, unexpectedly at North Shore Medical Center, Salem Hospital.

He is the husband of Elizabeth(Wilson) Davis. He was born in Lynn the son of Karen J. Worth of Ipswich and Jessie Davis of Swampscott. He was raised in Lynn and Swampscott and attended Swampscott Schools.

Tony also known as “Big Tizzle” loved his family and friends unconditionally. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved learning new things and helping others. He loved spending time with his son and hiking with family and friends. He loved music and singing. He was a loving and attentive husband and shared her altruistic philosophy on life.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Anthony John Davis of Ipswich, his stepdaughter Taylor Jackson of Salem, his Mother, Karen J. Worth of Ipswich, his Father and Stepmother, Jessie and Deborah Davis of Swampscott his maternal grandparents, Arlene and John Worth, his paternal grandparents, Barbara Davis and the late Jesse Davis. He leaves his brothers and sisters, Jayna and Nicholas Davis of Ipswich, Ethan Davis of Swampscott, and Sara -Rose Sauerborn of Swampscott. He also leaves his aunts and uncles John Worth of Lynn, Cheryl Mario and her husband Louis of Peabody, John Davis and his wife Bernice of Lynn Joseph Davis and his wife Kathy of Lynn Michael Davis and his wife Susan of Salem, Barbara Paramataris and her husband John of Lynn, Mary Davis of Lynn, Katie Davis and Christina Davis both of Maine and the late James Davis and late Dan Anderson. Anthony also leaves many cousins and countless friends.

Service information: His funeral will be held on Thursday May 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte 129) Lynn. Visiting hours are on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Project Cope 66 Silsbee Street, Lynn, Massachusetts 01902. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.