Anita L. (Cloutier) Carey, 94

July 9, 2017

Mrs. Anita Louise (Cloutier) Carey passed away on June 25, 2017, in Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Fla.

Mrs. Carey, nicknamed “Tootsie”, was born in Salem on January 29, 1923. She honed her thespian talents at St. James School in Salem, then at nightclubs where she regularly sang to big band accompaniment and also competed in the Miss Massachusetts Beauty Pageant in 1940. She was one of four finalists.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald Newell Carey of Marblehead, WWII First Lieutenant, U.S. Armed Forces, and by her son, Scott Paul Carey. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Anita

Carey of Stoneham, six grandchildren, Colleen Brown, Scott Carey, Chris Carey, Lahnna Epolito, Melanie Pebley and Brendan Epolito, three great-grandchildren, and her devoted daughter-in-law, Marilyn Gotimer, of North Port, Fla.

She is laid to rest with her husband, Donald, at Bay Pines Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Fla.