April 9, 2017

PEABODY — Mr. Andrew Karakaedos, 70, of Peabody, formerly of Lynn, died on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Peabody, the son of the late Elias “Louis” Karakaedos and Dorothy (Perry) Sharkey. He was raised in Peabody and Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn Schools. He lived in Woburn, but lived most of his life in Lynn.

He was a machinist at the General Electric Company in Lynn for many years. After his retirement he acted as a host for the Top of the Hub Restaurant in Boston. Mr. Karakaedos enjoyed social interaction with people. He had a charming personality that was useful throughout his careers. Mr. Karakaedos was an avid sports enthusiast.

Mr. Karakaedos is survived by his children, James Karakaedos of Everett, Glen Karakaedos of Peabody, Stephanie Karakaedos of Worcester, Chris Karakaedos of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Kristen Shayne Hayter of Texas, his grandchildren, Darren J. and Jason J. Karakaedos of Peabody Grant Patrick and Mac Edwin Hayter of Texas, his brothers and sisters, Robert Karakaedos and his wife Joanne, John Sharkey and his wife Linda, Suzanne McIntosh and her husband Gordon, all of Lynn William Sharkey and his wife Patricia of Malden, and Katherine Giordani and her husband Albert of Derry, N.H. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. He is the brother of the late Agnes Marquis, Anastasia Voyiagis, Sevestos “Sam” Karakaedos, Helen “Elaine” Hunter, George and Andres Karakaedos.

Service information: His funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte 129) Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.