Andrew F. Hill, Sr., 43

July 12, 2017

FALMOUTH, Maine — Andrew Francis Hill, Sr., (Drew), 43, died on June 21, 2017.

Drew was born in Lynn, on August 29, 1973, the son of Robert F. and Cecelia (Walsh) Hill. He enjoyed his childhood in Nahant, with his two sisters. After graduating from Buckingham Browne & Nichols High School, he attended St. Lawrence University in New York where he earned his B.S. in Geology. After living in Lake Tahoe, Calif.; Drew returned to New England, this time settling in Maine. Drew was an avid snowboarder, and greatly enjoyed traveling. He took several extended trips around different parts of the world.

Drew volunteered as a bereavement facilitator at the Center for Grieving Children for 16 years. It was here that Drew met Sharon Reiser, they fell in love and were married in 2004. Together they had three children; Andy, Samantha, and Lucy. Whether flying kites on the beach or snuggling up to read bedtime stories, Drew’s greatest joy was found in spending time with his wife and their children. He was a loving, playful, devoted father and husband. Drew had a great zest for life; he was inquisitive and had many interests, from cooking to restoring classic Cadillacs. He could find humor and fun in any situation, and his laugh could fill up a room.

Drew is survived by his wife, Sharon, of Falmouth; three children, Andrew Francis, Jr., Samantha Rene, and Lucy Madeline; parents, Robert and Cecelia Hill of Nahant; sisters, Amy McDonald and her husband Jason of Hillsborough, N.C., and Karen Hill of West Roxbury; six nieces and nephews, Clement, Cecelia, Sydney, Lucca, Camden, Chelsea, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

Service information: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at the CONROY-TULLY WALKER Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A Celebration of Drew’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. To view Drew’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Drew’s memory to the Center of Grieving Children, 555 Forest Avenue, Portland, Maine 04101.