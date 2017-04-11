April 11, 2017

PEABODY — Al E. Christ, 87, beloved husband of the late Marion (Ampeliotis) Christ, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the North Shore Medical Center—Salem Hospital in Salem, following a brief illness.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late James and Irene (Karakoudas) Christ. He lived there in his youth, then moved to Massachusetts at age 17 and lived on the North Shore in Lynn and Peabody for the last 70 years.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War.

Mr. Christ had a long life in food service. He owned a family grocery store in Lynn and trained as a meat cutter. He later owned and operated the Surf & Turf Restaurant in Peabody for 16 years before retiring in 1993.

Al was a longtime member at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lynn. He was involved with the Forever Young Club along with his wife at the church, and helped on other church activities. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Malden, loved gardening, woodworking, and travel to many destinations, especially Greece and Hawaii.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Irene and Timothy Hall of Lynn and Gail and Peter Lawler of Georgetown; six grandchildren, Christina Reale and her husband Michael, Timothy Hall, Thomas Hall, and Christopher Hall, Nicholas Lawler and his wife Michele and Matthew Lawler and his wife Tristina; nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late James Christ Jr., George Christ, and Florence Assiminas.

Service information: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for a visitation on Thursday, April 13, 2017 from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 noon in St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lynn. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Memorial donations may be made to either the American Lung Association, 14 Beacon St., Suite 717, Boston, MA 02108 or to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 South Common St., Lynn, MA 01902. Please visit Ccbfuneral.com for online obituary and sign condolences.