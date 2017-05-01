May 1, 2017

LYNN — Agnes H. Bajdek, 103, lifetime resident of West Lynn and communicant of the former St. Michael’s Parish, peacefully passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Agnes was the daughter of Jozef and Paulina (Fiedorowicz) Taraszkiewicz, and sister of the late Helen Gould and Sophie Sobutka. She was the devoted wife to the late Joseph M. Bajdek, and loving mother to Anthony J. and Cynthia Bajdek of Hudson, N.H.; Hedwig A. (Bajdek) Sanni and her late husband Casper G. Sanni of Lynnfield; and Joseph J. Bajdek and his late wife Joan Bajdek of Lynn. Agnes was the cherished Babcia (grandmother) to Christopher and Lynne Bajdek of Holliston; Peter and Michelle Bajdek of Hudson, N.H.; Mark and Julie Garland of Lynn; Matthew Bajdek and Tanessa Kitts of North Berwick, Maine; Paul Sanni and Piper Rankin of Wakefield; Christine Sanni and Karen Seif of Medford; Christopher and Andrea Cole of Topsfield; and Frank and Rosalia Sanni of Riverside, Conn. Agnes was also a great-grandmother to Nicole, Alina and Michael Bajdek; Petra and Raya Bajdek; Nicholas Garland; Kalli Bajdek; August Sanni; Gabriel, Kristina and Joshua Cole; Marcus and Curtis Jay Sanni; and Liliana Sanni.

Agnes was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veteran’s Auxiliary, Post 56, the Holy Rosary Sodality, and St. Hedwig’s Sodality, and was named 2011 Woman of the Year by the Polish Legion of American Veterans. She spent many years at home caring for her aging parents, husband and children. There was never an occasion including all the important milestone, birthdays, weddings, etc. that Agnes was not there to celebrate with the family.

A graduate of the Lynn school system, Agnes was a true lover of life. She made lifelong friends easily, and enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling with companions, cooking and relishing good food, playing BINGO and cards, embroidery, knitting and crafts, listening to Polka music, and being among family. She will be greatly missed.

Service information: Relative and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the NADWORNY Funeral Home 798 Western Ave., Lynn on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by her Mass of Christian burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Care Dimensions Hospice 75 Sylvan St. Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book and directions please visit Nadwornyfuneralhome.com.