Agatha Contino, 67

December 27, 2016

SAUGUS — Miss Agatha Contino, age 67, died on Dec. 23 at the Sunrise Assisted Living in Lynnfield.

Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Agata (Falzone) Contino. Miss Contino worked as a paralegal for the United States Department of Labor.

She is survived by two brothers, Michael Contino and his wife Beth Contino of Lynn, Louis Contino and his wife Susan of Contino of West Newbury; dear friend, Jeanne LaPointe of Revere and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Philip Contino.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, P.O. Box 845945, Boston, MA 02284.

Service information: Visiting hours will be held in the BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, on Wednesday (today) 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions and condolences BisbeePorcella.com.