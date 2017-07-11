Diane N. Muise, 85

July 11, 2017

PEABODY — Mrs. Diane N. (Vernava) (Morse) Muise, age 85, of Peabody, died peacefully Monday, July 10, 2017 in the Kaplan Family Hospice House.

Born in Swampscott, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Edna E. Vernava. She attended St. John’s School in Swampscott and was a graduate of Swampscott High School.

Diane lived in Lynn for four years after her first marriage before moving to Peabody where she spent the remainder of her life. She was the widow of Paul L. Muise, to whom she was married for 32 years. She was also the widow of Richard P. Morse, to whom she was married for 13 years.

She was a communicant of St. Ann’s Church in Peabody. She worked briefly as a bookkeeper for O.G. Poor Lumber Company in Swampscott, and also as a receptionist for Community Opticians in Lynn. When her first child was born, she became a “stay at home mom.” She was a former member of the St. John the Baptist Women’s Club of Swampscott, and also a Girl Scout leader at the South Memorial School in Peabody. In her younger years she was an avid bowler who organized many bowling leagues at Candlepin Lanes in Salem, and also at the Lynnway Lanes in Lynn. In her senior years, she became an avid line dancer who performed for many years at the Topsfield Fair with Corine Prigian and the Starlets. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, and what she treasured most were times spent with family and friends.

Diane was the mother of the late Debra Larson, who predeceased her in January. She is survived by a devoted daughter, Darlene Shedden and her husband Robert of Seabrook, N.H.; and one son, Richard Morse of Wadsworth, Ohio; her son-in-law, Joseph Larson Sr. of Peabody; three brothers, Frank Vernava and his wife Carol of Wolfeboro, N.H., Robert Vernava and his wife Carole, and Michael Vernava, all of Swampscott; two grandsons, Joseph Larson Jr. and his wife Deborah Rosen of Peabody and Matthew Morse of Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Deanna and Judy Larson; four step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Richard P. Morse III.

Service information: Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Route 129), Lynn, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Peabody, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Friday from 3-7 p.m. Those who prefer may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.