Rosemary Mrakovich, 92

May 4, 2017

DOVER, N.H. – Rosemary (Slivinski) Mrakovich, 92, of Maple Suites Independent Living, Dover for eight years, died Friday April 21, 2017, at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

Born in Decatur, Ill. October 6, 1924, the daughter of Edward and Magdeline Slivinski. She was a former resident of Merrimack, N.H. and Lynn, Mass.

Rosemary worked for General Electric Company for 48-years as secretary and senior administrator. She took dictation for Ronald Reagan while on a visit to GE offices.

She was a volunteer at the Bedford, Mass. VA for 15-years with her late husband Vincent, and also distributed Meals-on-Wheels in Massachusetts.

She had a love of family and others, always had a smile and was a great listener and always played it forward.

She was the widow of Vincent Mrakovich and is survived by her brother-in-law David and Gertrude Mrakovich of Lincoln, Mass., Sofi Stevens of Billerica, Mass., nieces and nephews Paul and Linda Stevens, New Ipswich, N.H., Ken and Brenda Stevens Methuen, Mass., David and Sharon Mrakovich, Lexington, Mass. Ernest and Donna Taylor, Chelmsford, Mass., Diane McGinnis, Billerica, Mass. and Tori and Richard of Salem, Mass.

There will be a Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Tuesday May 9 at Maple Suites, Holiday Dr., Dover, N.H.. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Wednesday May 24 at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H.

Service Information: Funeral arrangements are by the TASKER Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, NH. Please go toTaskerfh.com to sign the on-line guest book.