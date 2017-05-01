May 1, 2017

Mary Vigliotta, 89, passed away April 27, 2017.

She was born in Lynn and moved here in 2005. She was Catholic by faith and retired from H & R Block Tax.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Rosemary MacKeen; son, Joseph Vigliotta; two brothers, Edward and William Nowlan; four grandchildren, Bob MacKeen, Wendi, Brian and Patrick Vigliotta, five great-grandchildren, Alycia, Paiten, Angelo, Scarlet and Sophia, many nieces and nephews.

Service information: Visitation will be held May 1, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at 280 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609. Funeral Mass will be held May 2, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Masaryktown. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery. See full obit at Brewerfuneral.com 352-688-4991.