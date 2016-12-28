Woman spits out drugs during traffic stop

December 28, 2016

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — Two men were arrested Wednesday after an alleged cocaine and heroin transaction.

Nelson Bolivar, 52, of Salem, was charged with heroin and cocaine distribution. Andrew Cole, 37, of Wakefield, was charged with heroin and cocaine possession.

Lynn Police Lt. Rick Donnelly said a detective noticed a suspicious car, driven by Cole and also occupied by a female passenger, shortly after 1 p.m. Police watched the car pull over on Orchard Street near Summer Street, and saw Bolivar walk to the car and get in the back seat.

After a short ride, Bolivar got out of the car, leading the detective to think he witnessed a drug transaction. After conducting a motor vehicle stop, the officer walked to the passenger side of the car and noticed the 33-year-old woman bend toward the floor, as if to hide contraband, Donnelly said.

Donnelly said the woman was asked to get out of the car, but she couldn’t talk because she had drugs in her mouth. When police asked her to spit out the drugs, she ejected two bags of heroin, or 1.8 grams, and one bag of cocaine, or 0.6 grams, Donnelly added.

Cole told police that the bags were his and didn’t want to see the woman get in trouble. Police believed his story and let her go. Bolivar was subsequently stopped near Breed Square and arrested. More than $250 was found on Bolivar and seized. Cole and the woman told police they paid $250 for the drugs, Donnelly said.

