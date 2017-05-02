What should Brooksby Farm name its lamb?

May 2, 2017

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

PEABODY — A baby lamb, who surprised farmers at Brooksby Farm with his arrival on the first day of spring, needs a name.

The lamb, all black in color, arrived unexpectedly on March 20, weighing 2 pounds, 10 ounces.

Assistant farm manager Michelle Melanson said Brooksby took in three brown sheep from a farm in Ipswich. Much to the farmworkers’ surprise, one was pregnant and gave birth to the farm’s first male lamb.

“Unless you count the chickens, we haven’t had any newborns in a long time,” said Melanson.

He joins a family of two llamas, three goats, seven sheep, a peacock, chickens, turkeys, quail, pheasants, a guinea hen, a miniature donkey named Lola, and two alpacas named Lally and Bon Jovi.

The farm’s staff is hoping Brooksby fans might help choose a name for the newest addition. The decision has been narrowed down to the top three contenders: Shadow, Merlin, and Macintosh.

But what’s in a name?

Shadow, considered to be of English origin, means — well — shadow. As you watch the now 25-pound jet black animal graze its pen close by to his mother’s side, you have to admit it seems fitting.

Merlin, of Welsh origin and used in mythology, means “by the sea.” It was the name of a fifth-century sorcerer and mentor of King Arthur. An interesting choice, nonetheless, it’s Melanson’s favorite.

As you arrive on the city-owned property, surrounded by apple trees, the root of the third option becomes clear. For decades, in the farm’s most popular season, families have arrived by packed station-wagons to pick the crisp, vivid red fruit from the trees.

About 200 people have already voiced their opinion on Brooksby Farm’s Facebook page.

