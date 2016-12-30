What a year it was

December 30, 2016

2016 was an eventful year across the North Shore.

By Thor Jourgensen

It was the year a ferry got sunk in Lynn, a dinosaur was saved in Saugus, a laughing man burned his Swampscott home, Revere rejected slot machines and Peabody celebrated its centennial.

With 2016 hours away from ending, North Shore residents and residents in neighboring communities can look back on a year that made people smile, cry, yell and hope for what 2017 will bring.

Donald Trump’s climb to the presidency dominated headlines this year, but Lynn’s police chief also made political news as a first-time candidate by being elected Essex County Sheriff. Kevin Coppinger will be sworn in at Lynn City Hall on Jan. 4.

His election came in a year that also saw Lynn City Council President Daniel Cahill elected East Lynn state representative and Thomas Walsh return to the state Legislature as Peabody’s representative.

Saugus’ Kane’s Donuts got into a fight this year with Lincoln Avenue neighborhood homeowners over truck deliveries. But the year ended on an up note with Kane’s announcing plans for a second Saugus location on Route 1 on the same site where developers have vowed to keep Route 1’s iconic orange dinosaur.

Saugus celebrated iconic landmarks in 2016 and Lynn lost two of the city’s longtime businesses. Christie’s closed its takeout eatery next to Nahant Rotary, where it had operated for 103 years, and Lucky Strike bowling alley on Buffum Street closed after 79 years in business.

The city also lost ferry service from Blossom Street extension to Boston with a Baker administration decision not to fund water transportation from Lynn for a third year of operation. The decision outraged Lynn legislators and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, who earlier in the year announced $4.5 million in federal money available to buy the city its own ferry.

Lynn and Peabody opened new middle schools in 2016 with Lynn students starting classes in Marshall Middle School following spring break and Peabody’s Higgins Middle School opening in September.

Lynn’s bid to build more middle schools to absorb a tidal wave of students in their early teens turned controversial with a plan to site one of the schools on Parkland Avenue. A small group of neighbors and a homeowner potentially facing eminent domain protested the project as city officials sought approval for the middle school plans.

Swampscott pressed forward with plans to convert the Machon School to senior housing and build homes on the Greenwood Avenue former middle school site. Two homes in the town were gutted by a July 3 fire and a Linden Avenue blaze was blamed on the homeowner who, according to a police report, laughed as he watched his ex-wife’s home burn. Authorities charged the man with arson.

Lynn police responded this year to three incidents ending in officer-involved fatal shootings, including a man police said try to carjack a woman in January and a gun-wielding robbery suspect in October. A man who attempted to rob a Lynnway gas station on Nov. 29 was shot by police who were told the suspect was armed.

City councilors focused their attention on the Lynnway during discussions this year about siting medical marijuana dispensaries. Passage of the state referendum legalizing marijuana loomed over the dispensary debate and several firms interested in selling medical marijuana locally have submitted proposals to the city.

Developers unveiled plans for an apartment complex on the Lynnway’s northern end in 2016 even as developers presented Saugus officials with plans for an extended-stay hotel and a combined residential, hotel and commercial development.

Lynn residents tempered their outlooks on potential new Lynnway development with anger over Partner HealthCare’s plans to close Union Hospital and the Lynnway’s garish appearance. City officials said there is little that can be done to clear away the forest of signs fighting for drivers’ attention along the road until new development changes the commercial Lynnway’s character.

Sports gave Lynn residents reasons to be happy in 2016. The stunning end to the English-Classical Thanksgiving game briefly spread Ram running back Marcus Rivera’s name nationwide, including an interview with ESPN. The Lynn Babe Ruth 15s headed to North Dakota with visions of winning the Babe Ruth World Series. They fell short but were embraced upon their return by family and friends.

St. Mary’s enjoyed a banner year with a state championship boys basketball team. The boys hockey team made it to the state final at TD Garden and the football team went to the Division 3A Super Bowl at Gillette.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo opposed a proposal to convert a corner of the city into a slots gambling complex. Residents defeated a referendum on the proposal and a similar statewide referendum met with defeat.

In Peabody, residents capped off renovations to the city’s center with a centennial celebration that continues into next week. Nahant residents remembered how the town came together to launch the home-made vessel “Valiant” while Lynnfield and Marblehead residents discussed plans to build a new library and continue the Gerry School’s more-than-century-long service to the town.

