West Lynn church is resurrected

February 2, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

Bishop Anthony Bennett is reopening the Greater Bethlehem Temple Pentecostal Church on Euclid Avenue in Lynn.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — There’s a new house of worship coming back to town.

Greater Bethlehem Temple Pentecostal Church is reopening its second home on Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side.

“Young people are looking beyond traditional churches,” said Bishop Anthony Bennett, who emigrated from Barbados in the 1960s. “They want something uplifting. They are bored with many religions and we offer something quite different.”

The former Methodist church, which was purchased in 2007 for $395,000, opened its doors the following year. But the church has been closed for more than a year as they searched for a new minister.

Since then, Bennett has renovated the 8,500-square-foot facility, upgraded the sound system, installed air conditioning and added a security system. The charismatic church is filled with song, words of God, a sermon and hope, he said.

A new pastor, David Eadie, has been hired and will conduct his first service on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Bennett said his goal is to attract Lynn area residents who are dependent on alcohol and drugs.

“There’s a tremendous need coming from people on the streets and we’re trying to get them into a different environment,” he said. “We minister to them wherever they are, tell them how good God is and how they don’t have to be addicts anymore.”

If they don’t show up for church on Sunday, Bennett said he drives around the city to pick them up.

“People are realizing drugs and alcohol are not the answer and they are looking for a higher power, something spiritual that will allow them to live longer,” he said. “Going down the road they’re headed is a dead end.”

Bennett, an electrician at General Electric Co. for more than two decades, became a minister in 1992. After moving from its original location on Commercial Street, Bennett purchased a property on Light Street in 2003 for about $350,000.

Since then, he has been on a mission to encourage families to join the church, as well as saving addicts from an unhappy life.

“When a person realizes they are broke, busted and disgusted, where else can they go?” he asked. “Maybe they should try God to get a settled peace and fill the void.”

Bennett, who said he had not experienced a life of drug or alcohol dependence, acknowledged he has not been down the same road as some of his parishioners.

“I tell them ‘I don’t know what you’ve been through, but I’m here to sympathize, I’m not here to judge, I’m here to show you that no matter what your experience is, God can help you.’”

