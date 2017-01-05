Water main break in Revere

January 5, 2017

REVERE — Water service will be temporarily shut off for some residents as the city crews work to repair a blown valve in Oak Island.

Water service will be shut off at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Oak Island Road, Woodland Road, Hansen Terrace, Flint Street, View Street, Putnam Road, Maggi Road and Lynnview Street, along with some parts of Glendale Street while repairs are made, according to city officials.

Service is expected to be restored later this evening. Residents should be prepared for water to be out for at least a few hours.