Wage hike earns mixed reviews in Lynn

December 30, 2016

PHOTO BY PAULA MULLER

Maria Rivera, assistant manager at the Family Dollar in downtown Lynn, talks about the new minimum wage that goes into effect Jan. 1.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — It will be a happy new year indeed for Madeline Laliberte.

The 21-year-old clerk at Dunkin’ Donuts on Market Street is one of more than 9,000 low-wage workers on the North Shore who will see their paychecks rise when the minimum wage increases to $11 an hour on Sunday, up from $10.

“It’s great for me,” said Laliberte. “I make $10.25 an hour, so my pay is going up and that puts a little extra money in my pocket.”

The increase is the last of three $1 increases in the minimum wage laid out in 2014 legislation signed by former Gov. Deval Patrick, which brought the state’s minimum wage up from $8 to $11 over three years. The law also increases the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers to $3.75 per hour beginning Jan. 1, up from $2.63 in 2014.

In 2013 and 2014, Raise Up Massachusetts, a coalition of more than 100 community organizations, religious groups and labor unions, collected more than 193,000 signatures to put a minimum wage increase on the November 2014 ballot. That year, the Legislature and the nonprofit worked to craft a bill that raised the minimum wage and avoided the need for a ballot campaign.

Rev. Jane Gould of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Lynn said this wage hike will have direct and immediate benefits to many local families.

“Having distributed Christmas gifts to more than 300 young people and Christmas dinners to more than 50 families, I know that low-wage workers in my congregation and community aren’t making ends meet,” she said in a statement. “The increase in the minimum wage will help some single mothers in my parish come closer to covering their household expenses, and several hard working young adults fund community college.”

But not everyone thinks the increase is fair to small businesses. Peter Mikedis, president of Sidekim Foods, the Lynn-based food service company, said the minimum wage measure not only triggers pay increases, but more unemployment taxes as well. It’s exacerbated by the state’s sick pay policy that was implemented last year, he said. That law entitles Massachusetts employees to earn up to 40 hours per year of sick leave to address certain personal and family needs.

“One year ago, between the minimum wage hike and all the add-ons, it cost me as a company $197,000,” he said. “How does a small business owner recoup any of that? I’m afraid to calculate what this latest increase will cost.”

Mikedis, who employs 62 people, about 28 who are paid minimum wage, said he doesn’t begrudge workers more money in their paychecks.

“Is $11 or $12 an hour reasonable?” he asked. “Yes. But these are entry level, low-skilled positions for high school kids. No one ever considers how these hikes impact small business.”

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.