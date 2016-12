December 30, 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, The Item looks back on the stories that made the year the one that it was. We have selected 16 of our most-read stories below; tell us which one you think made the biggest impact this year across the North Shore. To refresh your memory, links to all 16 stories can be found below the poll.

Choose your favorite story from 2016. Election Day 2016: Coppinger wins sheriff's race

State throws cold water on ferry commuters

Two Saugus icons unite

Protesters sound off on school plans

Lynnway robbery ends in fatal shooting

DA: Swampscott man lit fires and laughed

Lynn Babe Ruth receives warm welcome home

The ballot questions are answered: no, no, yes, yes

Classical hero ready to hit the bigtime

Peabody throws itself 100th birthday party

Lynn seeks prescriptions for marijuana dispensaries

Investigation into murder continues in Lynnfield

Market Basket rise could lower food prices

Bowled over in Lynn

An American hero tees off at Tedesco

A super selection in Nahant View Results