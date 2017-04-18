Violent acts terrible but not random, mayor says

April 18, 2017

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — Despite the recent rash of violence in the city, Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy said Lynn is safe.

“It’s been terrible,” she said. “But these are not random acts of violence.”

Kennedy assured residents that police are working to solve these crimes and city dwellers should not be fearful.

“People in our community should not worry about their safety because these victims and perpetrators are known to one another. One may be attributed to road rage.”

The most recent incident occurred on Easter Sunday when two men were shot in front of the LynnArts building, leaving one dead and the second hospitalized. The man killed in Sunday afternoon’s double shooting in Central Square has been identified as Leonardo Clement, 46, of Lynn.

Also this month, two men were charged with raping and beating a man, leaving the victim critically injured. The Lynn resident underwent surgery for his injuries at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Lynn residents Darrin Stephens, 50, and John Michelin, 31, were charged with aggravated rape and assault and battery with a baseball bat in a Chase Street apartment, police said.

Last month, a New Hampshire man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old pizza deliveryman. Brian Brito, 21, of Manchester, N.H., pleaded not guilty to murder during his arraignment at Lynn District Court. Brito is accused of killing Mohammadreza Sina Zangiband, an employee of Atha’s Famous Roast Beef.

Also in March, Tomas Barillas, 20, of Lynn, was held without bail following his arraignment on a murder charge in connection a stabbing death of Jason Arias-Amador, 20, of Boston.

On Monday night, a community vigil was organized by Lynn Museum/LynnArts where residents lit candles for the victims and stood against violence.

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.