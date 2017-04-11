Veering SUV hits pair on motorcycle, police say

April 11, 2017

A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Humphrey Street left a pair with severe injuries.

By GAYLA CAWLEY

SWAMPSCOTT — A man and woman suffered severe leg injuries after an SUV veered into their lane and struck their oncoming motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon, Swampscott police said.

The Swampscott Police and Fire Departments, along with Atlantic Ambulance responded to the accident on Humphrey Street at Salem Street around 2:30 p.m.

A woman in her mid-70s drove her car into the opposite lane, striking the motorcycle. After the crash, the car hit a stone wall. The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old man, and a 40-year-old female passenger were both ejected from the bike, Police Sgt. Tim Cassidy said.

Both motorcycle riders suffered severe leg injuries, but the man’s were more serious. A tourniquet had to be applied to his leg by a local resident to control the bleeding. He was taken to Stanley Elementary School and medflighted to Tufts Medical Center with what could be life-threatening injuries. The woman was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, Cassidy said.

The woman driving the car was taken to Salem Hospital to be checked for injuries. No charges have been filed yet on her, Cassidy said.

The accident is under investigation by the Swampscott Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

