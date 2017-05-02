Traffic fine increases could net city $300K

May 2, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY SPENSER HASAK

Parking overtime at meters could result in a $15 penalty, up from $10.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — It could get a lot more expensive for scofflaws who ignore the city’s parking rules.

The Lynn Traffic Commission will consider a proposal on Tuesday, May 16 to raise fees for a variety of violations from $5 to $30, depending on the offense.

“We have two goals,” said Robert Stilian, the city’s acting parking director. “To have our fees be more in line with neighboring communities and to discourage violators. For example, it’s dangerous parking on a crosswalk, so that fine will face among the biggest increases.”

If approved by the five-member panel, overtime at meters will rise by $5 to $15; impeding street cleaning and parking in a taxicab stand will cost $20, from $15; parking on a sidewalk or in a loading zone will see the ticket price raised to $30 from $20. Like to work on your car while it’s parked on the street? That’s illegal and the fine will rise to $50, up from $30.

The biggest increase is for motorists who park in a crosswalk, double park, have an invalid inspection sticker or registration or park in the wrong direction. Those fines would swell to $50 from $20.

“If a pedestrian is trying to cross the street and you are parked on the crosswalk, shame on you,” Stilian said.

Last year, the department collected $783,340 in parking fines. Stilian estimates the city will raise an additional $300,000 in fees with the increases.

Police Sgt. Edward Shinnick, chairman of the Traffic Commission, said if the panel greenlights the proposal, the new fines will take effect in June.

“Bob Stilian is the parking director and if he thinks raising fines is needed, then I favor them too,” he said.

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.