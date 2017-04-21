Threat didn’t deter victim, eyewitness says

April 21, 2017

ITEM FILE PHOTO

Police respond April 16 to the scene of a double shooting on Exchange Street.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — “Move or I will shoot you,” the suspect in a double shooting told one of the victims, according to court documents.

An eyewitness to the killing of a city resident said alleged shooter William A. Cash issued the warning seconds before firing three shots into Leonardo Clement, state police said.

Details of the Easter Sunday shooting near the LynnArts building on Exchange Street have emerged in an application for an arrest warrant filed Friday in Lynn District Court.

Gunfire left 46-year-old Clement dead and his friend Prince Belin, 41, injured.

As Clement’s family plans funeral arrangements, police are looking for 44-year-old Cash, whose last known address was on George Street.

Cash is described as a 5 foot 9 inch black man with black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 300 pounds.

Police said Cash has used the alias William S. Banks and has a lengthy criminal record. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

A witness said Belin, Clement and a woman were walking down Lewis Street following church service at the Zion Baptist Church on Adams Street. The trio was approached at the intersection of Lewis, Chestnut and Broad streets by Cash, who was driving a gray 2005 Chrysler that had stopped in the crosswalk, court documents said.

Cash demanded to speak with the woman, according to court documents. One of the men told Cash the woman did not want to speak with him and Cash drove off, court document said.

The group continued their walk down Broad Street and took a right onto Exchange, the witness said. At that point, Cash confronted them again, but this time on foot. Cash called out to the woman and said he wanted to speak to her. Clement then asked Cash to leave the woman alone, the witness said.

Cash, the witness said, told Clement to move or he would get shot.

When Clement failed to get out of the way, shots rang out and Clement and Belin stumbled to the steps of the LynnArts building, court documents said.

Clement was rushed to Union Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.