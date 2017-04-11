They earned it, chief says of new firefighters

April 11, 2017

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

SAUGUS – The Saugus Fire Department has appointed four new firefighters to its crew.

Matthew Smith, Joshua Mullen, Sean Bohannon, and Martin Hyppolite were sworn into their new roles on Monday at Saugus Town Hall by Saugus Fire Chief Michael Newbury and Town Manager Scott Crabtree in a ceremony observed by their friends and family, members of the fire department, and Town Hall employees.

“All four of them deserve the job,” said Newbury. “They earned it.”

Both Smith, a Norwich University graduate, and Bohannon are U.S. Army veterans. Bohannon was a heavy duty equipment operator and served more than one overseas deployment, said Newbury.

Mullen was a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force for the past four years and is working on his master’s degree in Fire Science.

“He will be one of the most educated guys we’ve had right off the bat,” said Newbury.

Hyppolite recently graduated from the University of Connecticut, where he played football for four years.

Newbury said the four men, all with different backgrounds, will each be an asset to the crew.

“It’s always exciting to have new department members,” said Newbury. “It always brings a new enthusiasm, so having four new firefighters on at the same time is a good feeling.”

Newbury said he is looking forward to working with the new firefighters and seeing them serve the community. They will fill the roles of three retirees and one firefighter who is expected to retire this year, he said.

“I am proud to appoint firefighters Smith, Mullen, Bohannon and Hyppolite to the Saugus Fire Department,” said Crabtree in a statement. “These men will be a great asset to the town and I wish them the best success in their new roles.”

