Taxing taxi ride

July 6, 2017

Manuel Abreu, a manager at Union Taxi, carries a bumper that was ripped off the taxi that was involved in an accident on Lewis Street. Lauren Snow of Lynn is sitting in the taxi.

By MATT DEMIRS

LYNN — Lauren Snow hopped into Union taxi No. 35 near her house on Ocean Street and expected a smooth ride down Lewis Street to work.

She was wrong.

Not even 10 minutes went by before the taxi was involved in a car accident on the corner of Lewis and Lafayette Street around 10:35 a.m. Thursday morning.

That’s when the in-home health aide called out of work, shaken up from the morning’s endeavors.

“It’s not a good way to start your morning,” Snow said.

Snow remained calm as Union Taxi manager, Manuel Abreu, arrived on the scene and began picking up the mess of fallen car parts, like a destroyed front bumper.

“As long as everyone is all right. That’s all that matters,” he said.

Snow said the driver in the other vehicle was driving down Lewis street going toward Swampscott, when he lost control and hit their car.

The driver then tried to back up his SUV, which resulted in going over the sidewalk and nearly going through the front windows of Casa Amelia, a Mexican restaurant on Lewis Street, Snow said.

She could tell the other driver was going too fast, she said.

No injuries were reported, except a little headache for Snow.

Unfortunately, Snow couldn’t tell if it was a result of the accident, or having to face the series of unfortunate events, all before noon.

