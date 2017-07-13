Tale as old as time

July 13, 2017

PHOTO BY PAUL LYDEN

Stephen Cerf (Beast) and Rose Hemingway (Belle) in North Shore Music Theatre’s production of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

By BILL BROTHERTON

BEVERLY — “Beauty and the Beast” is everywhere these days. The recent film starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the title roles set worldwide box office records. The beloved 1991 Disney original may not be available on Netflix, but nearly every household with kids has a copy of the DVD on permanent rotation. Even area librarians report that the classic fairy tale, written in the 18th century, has enjoyed a surge in popularity.

But let me tell you, North Shore Music Theatre’s lavish production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” surpasses them all. Experiencing this romantic musical live is the best way to enjoy and absorb its positive messages: that a person should not be judged on looks alone — it’s what’s in the heart that matters most; and that a person should take charge of her/his life and not be a passive observer.

More importantly, it’s just plain fun. The little princesses and princes in your life will have the time of their young lives. You will too. It’s the perfect family show and this is a first-rate staging. Better yet, tickets for those 18 and younger are half-price during the run, which ends July 30.

Director Michael Heitzman, who has steered “Shrek” and “The Little Mermaid” at NSMT, gets the most out of the superb cast, which delivers the winning score (by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice) with gusto, emotion and good humor. The costumes, too, are spectacular, a given for Music Theatre productions these days.

A quick recap of the story for those who’ve been sequestered since birth in an enchanted castle: A selfish, unfeeling prince (Stephen Cerf) rejects a beggar’s offer of a rose in exchange for shelter for the night. The beggar is, in fact, an enchantress who casts a spell that turns him into a beast and his servants into household objects. Unless the prince/beast learns to love another and receive love in return, they will lose their humanness forever.

Meanwhile, Belle (Rose Hemingway) is a bookish beauty who is considered odd, partly because she’s a strong, intelligent, confident young woman in 1700s France. Gaston (Taylor Crousore), an egotistical, chauvinistic dreamboat with biceps and swagger to spare, is determined to woo and wed her and can’t believe Belle isn’t interested.

Through a series of circumstances, Belle and the Beast come to trust one another and fall in love. This doesn’t sit well with bully Gaston, who rallies his followers to kill the beast. Of course, despite his handsomeness he is the real beast, even more of a monster than a certain current world leader…

Hemingway and Cerf share great chemistry. Hemingway, whose singing and acting are equally wonderful, is consistently fine. She shines in every scene. Cerf, too, is impressive, especially as his Beast transitions from rage/hate to compassion/love. He’s blessed with a deep, powerful singing voice that is shown to great effect.

Crousore is exceptional. His Gaston at first seems like a jokey, hasn’t-got-a-clue buffoon, drawing laughs. But when his true colors show, he’s revealed as a brute; when he raises a hand as if to strike Belle there is an audible gasp from the audience.

Benjamin Howes, Phillip Taratula, Christiane Noll, Ryah Nixon and Joy Hermalyn are standouts as the servants who see Belle as their salvation but also have great affection for the young woman. This quartet of experienced actors provides countless laughs, through groan-inducing puns, slapstick moments and Hermalyn’s over-the-top operatic singing. Noll’s teapot costume is particularly inspired.

Andrew Kruep excels as Gaston’s sidekick Lefou; he has a special gift for physical comedy.

NSMT favorite David Coffee, as Belle’s dad Maurice, is dependable as usual; he could probably run for mayor of Beverly and win. The ensemble players are uniformly excellent and talented; the “silly girls” are a hoot.

See this show. It’s a beauty.

