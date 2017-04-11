Symposium brings big ideas to Lynn Museum

April 11, 2017

By LEAH DEARBORN

LYNN – A vision for the city’s future is coming to the Lynn Museum in the form of a symposium next week.

The museum and MassDevelopment’s TDI Partnership is hosting a gallery exhibit entitled “Visions of Lynn,” a display of urban design concepts proposed for Lynn and the surrounding region. A number of speakers will host a conversation about the work on April 18, following a gallery viewing at 5:30 p.m.

The work, which went on display at the beginning of the month, includes plans, renderings, and models prepared by professional design firms and student work from the Yale School of Architecture and the Boston Architectural College, according to a release about the exhibit.

MassDevelopment Lynn TDI fellow Joe Mulligan said the seeds for the project were sown a couple of years ago, when the urban planning department at Yale began a study on New England gateway cities.

Mulligan called the symposium a germane opportunity to think outside of the box about the city’s future. He said that although the designs are students’ work, many are achievable.

Drew Russo, executive director of the museum, said he was blown away by some of the concepts, some of which were done by students from around the world.

Arlen Stawasz and Tyler Hinckley of architect firm Perkins+Will characterized the designs on display as big ideas that look at the opportunities the city has to enliven its waterfront space.

The exhibit extends through the month of April with presentations scheduled throughout and a closing event on May 2.