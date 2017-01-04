Swampscott has sole

January 4, 2017

SWAMPSCOTT — Two Swampscott High School seniors are collecting new and used shoes as part of a recycling effort to help the community and environment become more sustainable.

Maggie DiGrande and Gabby LaRiviere, both 17, are collecting the shoes as part of a project for their “Green Scholars” class. The pair plans to start collecting today, and intends to donate all of the shoes to Soles 4 Souls, which says it is a not-for-profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing.

DiGrande said collection boxes will be set up in four locations: the YMCA in Marblehead, the Jewish Community Center in Marblehead, Swampscott Middle School and Swampscott High School, until the end of February. Their goal is to collect 300 pairs of shoes.

Depending on the condition of the shoes, they’ll either be distributed to more people, if wearable, or recycled into new shoes. The friends say they’re collecting adult and children’s shoes, but not high heels.

“A lot of people don’t figure you can recycle a lot of shoes,” DiGrande said.

DiGrande said the idea for the project came after they taught middle school students about what could be recycled and what can’t. LaRiviere did some research, found Soles 4 Souls and thought it would be a good idea to pair with them and start a drive of their own.

“It helps because the shoes go to impoverished people,” LaRiviere said. “And everyone can get involved.”

The project allows people to put their shoes to use, DiGrande added.

“Me, personally, I want to see how the community comes together,” she said.

