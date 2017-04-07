Steroid import lands postal worker in prison

April 7, 2017

BOSTON — A Lynnfield postal worker was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court for importing anabolic steroids.

John A. Psehoyas, 54, of Methuen was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release and 200 hours of community service to be completed during supervised release.

On Jan. 4, 2017, Psehoyas pleaded guilty to importation of a controlled substance.

Psehoyas was a customer service supervisor at the Lynnfield Post Office. From August 2014 to March 2016, he purchased anabolic steroids — a controlled substance — from online sources and had them shipped from China, Poland, Turkey and Romania.

The parcels were sent to multiple addressees at various locations to avoid suspicion. Psehoyas retrieved the parcels by tracking them with a USPS tracking system.