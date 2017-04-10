Spring has sprung

April 10, 2017

PHOTO BY MARK LORENZ

Susan Clark and Annie Clifford enjoy an afternoon walk at Fort Sewall.

By LEAH DEARBORN

MARBLEHEAD – Walkers greeted some of the earliest spring weather with enjoyment and a bit of skepticism near Fort Beach.

The National Weather Service is predicting highs of nearly 80 degrees this week, but those out in the sun near midday on Monday weren’t convinced that winter has completely loosened its grip on the North Shore.

“I think we’re in for a little bit more of a blustery time,” said resident Annie Clifford as she and Susan Clark walked dogs around the path at Fort Sewall.

Noting the unpredictability of spring in New England as a cool breeze blew up from the water, Clifford said steady warm weather doesn’t tend to show up before May.

“It gives us a bit of a break, though. It feels good on the skin, gets people out in the weather,” she said.

John Beal and Jennifer Greenspan were in the area for spring break vacation since Greenspan had time off work from her job as a teacher.

“It’s beautiful up here,” said Beal, who added the weather they left behind in New Jersey was quite a bit cooler.

Arlyn Silva, who bought a cottage in Marblehead a decade ago, was taking in the spring air with one of her favorite walking routes up the street from Crocker Park to the fort.

“I hope it stays. I like this,” she said.