Son’s future ‘snatched away,’ mother says

May 3, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY SPENSER HASAK

Muriel Clement speaks about the death of her son before the arraignment of William Cash.

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — The mother of the man fatally shot on Easter said she was praying for the soul of William Cash, who was arrested early Wednesday morning and is charged with murder after two weeks on the run.

Cash pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail by Judge Albert Conlon on Wednesday during his arraignment at Union Hospital, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The 44-year-old defendant was scheduled to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on the first-degree murder charge. Carrie Kimball Monahan, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said the hospital stay was health related, and not connected to his apprehension by state police.

Cash is charged with fatally shooting Lenardo Clement, 46, of Lynn, and is accused of shooting a second Lynn man, Prince Belin, 41. The two friends were walking downtown near the LynnArts building in Central Square after leaving services at Zion Baptist Church.

Monahan said Cash is only charged with the homicide for now, but more charges are expected after the grand jury investigation.

“I really don’t know what I would say to him right now,” said Muriel Clement, Lenardo’s mother, of Cash, before the arraignment. “I just pray for his soul and whatever happened in his life that got him to be the person that he is today. I’m saddened by that. So, that’s probably the most I would say right now and I hope that he would own what he did to take my child’s life and be willing to pay the consequences for his action.”

Muriel Clement identified her son’s name as Lenardo, differing from authorities who previously identified the shooting victim as Leonardo Clement.

Lefteris Travayiakis, Cash’s defense attorney, said it wouldn’t be fair to comment on the charges, as it’s early in the case, and he is still gathering information.

“Mr. Cash looks forward to evaluating all of the evidence and is looking forward to his day in court,” Travayiakis said.

Cash was arrested in Weymouth, after the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) learned he was hiding out at the Arbor Inn Motor Lodge on Bridge Street, state police said.

Troopers, working with the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County, the State Police Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team, Lynn Police and Weymouth Police, confirmed that information. Shortly after 3 a.m., the STOP Team entered the room and Cash was arrested without incident on a warrant charging him with murder, state police said.

“We utilized the STOP team — our specialized tactical entry team — because of the potentially high-risk nature of the arrest,” said David Procopio, state police spokesman.

Muriel Clement said she remembers Lenardo as a wonderful human being, who never bothered anyone or caused any trouble, and had never been in trouble in his life. She said his whole mission in life was to help others.

She said Lenardo had been through lots of struggles since he was 2, when he was diagnosed with viral encephalitis and had lost his vision. Clement said her son went from being an active, running 2-year-old doing everything to a child who had lost everything and had to regain all of his skills, and everything had to be rebuilt.

Clement said the family came to the United States from Barbados when Lenardo was 2 because of his illness. She said doctors had given up hope that he was going to live, or there was a possibility he wasn’t going to be well enough to be a functioning member of society. She said she wouldn’t accept that — Lenardo had something to offer, but it was just about finding him the services that he needed to make it happen.

Before the shooting, she said her son’s vision had come back to a point, and he had reached a place where he was ready to go onto the next chapter of his life with assistance from resources such as the Commission for the Blind.

“Then, that was all snatched away from him just at the point when he was most excited about where he was in life,” Clement said. “He was coming home from church and he’s had such a good heart, and it’s just so sudden that the heart that was so good in helping people is the same heart that that bullet went into and took his life.”

Clement said her son participated in Special Olympics for many years and was a roller skating champion, winning many gold medals. She said he also made a wonderful travel companion, as the mother and son went everywhere together. She never left home without Lenardo, she said, because she didn’t want to go anywhere and worry whether he was OK.

While Belin is relieved to hear of Cash’s capture, the real estate agent said he plans to stay out of sight.

“It’s a great relief, but I don’t know who he knows and if they might do me harm,” he said. “This is someone who killed my spiritual brother in broad daylight on Easter Sunday; who knows what else he is capable of, even behind bars.”

An eyewitness to the shooting said Belin, Clement and a woman were walking down Lewis Street following the church service on Adams Street. They were confronted twice by Cash, first as he was driving a gray 2005 Chrysler stopped in the crosswalk, and later when he was on foot, according to an arrest warrant filed at Lynn District Court.

Both times, Cash demanded to speak with the woman, and was told by the men she did not wish to speak with him. The second time, when Cash was on foot, Clement asked the suspect to leave her alone, court documents said.

Cash then told Clement to move or he would get shot, and when he refused, shots rang out, including three rounds into Clement. Belin and Clement then stumbled to the steps of the LynnArts building, court documents said. Clement was later pronounced dead at Union Hospital.

Cash is scheduled to return to court on June 5 for a probable cause hearing.

Gayla Cawley can be reached at gcawley@itemlive.com. Item Reporter Thomas Grillo contributed to this report.