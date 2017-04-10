Slow down: Speed limits could change

April 10, 2017

PHOTO BY MARK LORENZ

A pickup truck drives down Eastern Avenue in Lynn.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN – If a proposal before the Traffic Commission is enacted, motorists will have to drive a little slower in the city.

Next Tuesday the five-member panel will consider reducing the speed limit to 25 in thickly settled sections of Lynn.

“If lowering the speeding limit would reduce the amount of accidents and increase public safety, we endorse it,” said Police Lt. Michael Kmiec.

Lynn’s proposal comes as other cities and towns including Boston, Somerville, and Peabody have already adopted the change that drops the default speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25.

Last year, the Legislature adopted the Municipal Modernization Act, which allows municipalities to decrease their speed limits.

Safety experts say for every mile per hour slower motorists drive, the less likely they are to cause severe injury or death if they strike a pedestrian or cyclist.

Statistics have shown that when struck by a vehicle going 40 mph, only one in 10 pedestrians survive. Conversely, when struck by a car going 20 mph, nine out of 10 pedestrians survive.

In February, the Peabody City Council adopted the city’s default speed limit to 25 miles per hour.

Still, not everyone is convinced it’s the right idea.

Commission member Robert Stilian said he needs more information before making up his mind.

“I’m still trying to decide whether this is a good idea,” he said. “If we do go forward with it, we’d need new signs and drivers must be given fair warning, because a speeding ticket can impact the cost of car insurance for many years.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the lower speed limit will bring Boston closer to its goal of eliminating traffic-related deaths by 2030.

“Reducing the default speed limit will create safer roads for all, and I’m pleased our hard work and commitment to safer roads has created this new standard,” said Walsh in a statement.

