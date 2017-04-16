Shots Fired Outside Revere Carnival

April 16, 2017

BY GAYLA CAWLEY and THOR JOURGENSEN

REVERE — Shots were fired outside at the Revere Carnival in the Showcase Cinema parking lot Sunday night, Revere Police Lt. Amy O’Hara said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 8:40 p.m. No victims have been located, but there is damage to a couple of vehicles, O’Hara said.

Jennifer Martinez, of East Boston, said she went to see the new Fast and the Furious movie: Fate of the Furious, with her sister, Angela and father, Mario. When they were watching the movie, the lights came on and police walked into the theater.

“They told us to put our hands up and leave,” Martinez said. “Police were everywhere.”

Isaias Gonzalez, of Chelsea, said he saw police with assault-style weapons. He said he was going to the carnival when a friend told him there had been a shooting in the parking lot.

“Police were telling people to leave,” Gonzalez said.

O’Hara said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Police scanner reports indicated people were fleeing from the area. About 40 minutes after the gunshots, O’Hara said traffic was tough in the area. She said when people heard the shots fired, they immediately began leaving the carnival.