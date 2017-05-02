Shooting suspect added to state’s ‘Most Wanted’

May 2, 2017

MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE

Double shooting suspect William A. Cash is pictured in a 2015 photo.

LYNN — A 44-year-old man believed to have shot two men Easter Sunday on Exchange Street has joined 11 others on Massachusetts State Police’s “Most Wanted List.”

Of the 12 men, William A. Cash is one of six outstanding. According to a Facebook post by state police, authorities are seeking Cash in connection with an April 16 double shooting that left 46-year-old Leonardo Clement dead and 41-year-old Prince Belin wounded.

Cash, 44, is described by police as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 10 inches and around 330 pounds. Cash has a lengthy criminal record in Massachusetts, police say, including convictions for armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and drug trafficking.

Cash has ties throughout Boston and the Lynn area, as well as Florida, police say. He may be driving a silver-gray 2005 Chrysler 300 with Massachusetts plates 3FS819.

This appears to match a recollection by Belin, who told The Item April 24 the shooter was driving a Chrysler that “came from nowhere and cut us off” as he, his fiancee, and Clement were walking downtown.

Cash was added to the most-wanted list on Tuesday. Information on the state’s website says “the people on this (list) are wanted for serious and often violent crimes. If you believe that you know the location of one of these fugitives, do not attempt to take any action on your own.”

Instead, anyone who has information on the April 16 incident or Cash’s whereabouts is asked to call the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (1-800) 527-8873.