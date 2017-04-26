Sexual attack suspects to face murder

April 26, 2017

John Michelin is pictured with attorney Alicia Andrews during an April 10 bail hearing.

LYNN — A man who was beaten and sodomized with a broom at a Chase Street apartment earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the Essex County District Attorney‘s office.

Bret Reilly, 48, of Lynn, was one of the victims in the late night attack. The medical examiner has not determined the cause of death. A second man, whose name has not been identified, was treated and released from Union Hospital.

Darrin Stephens, 50, and John Michelin, 31, of Lynn, were originally charged with aggravated rape and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. But the charges will be upgraded to murder and the pair are being held without bail, the DA’s office said.

Police responded to 8 Chase St. for a report of an assault around midnight April 9 and found a man bleeding from his hand. He told police he’d been struck with a baseball bat, and instructed officers to check on a second injured person inside the apartment, the police report said.

Police found Reilly in the basement with a bloody white T-shirt over his head and his pants down to his ankles, according to court documents. Police said there appeared to be blood and trauma to his anal area.

Police found a blood-soaked wooden baseball bat and guitar. Stephens told police that Michelin sodomized the victim with a guitar and broom, the report said.

Blood was found throughout the apartment, and it appeared someone had tried to clean up a pool of blood. Police also saw a towel soaked in blood in the kitchen, court documents say.

Stephens and Michelin are scheduled to return to Lynn District Court on May 8.

