Scholarship gift STEMs from a love of West Lynn

April 23, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY JIM WILSON

Jim Baldini, who grew up in the Brickyard, has established an Agganis scholarship for West Lynn scholar-athletes.



By STEVE KRAUSE

LYNN — Jim Baldini remains tied to his West Lynn roots, having spent his childhood in the fabled Brickyard section and later on Harmon Street, across from the old Aldworth School.

He enjoyed the melting pot that was West Lynn and the Brickyard. And now, he wants to give back to it.

Unprompted, Baldini is funding $20,000 Agganis Foundation scholarships to two 2017 high school graduates from West Lynn who will major in STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) subjects in college.

The four-year scholarships will provide $5,000 per year for four years.

“This is incredibly generous gift,” said Attorney Thomas C. Demakis, chairman of the Agganis Foundation. “It will be instrumental in furthering Harry Agganis’ legacy. I think it is awesome.”

The gift will be the most substantial award the foundation would present.

Baldini is a 1966 St. Mary’s High School graduate and member of its Hall of Fame. He got his business degree at University of New Hampshire in 1972 and is a significant contributor to the Paul School of Business and Economics. Baldini has had a successful career in the financial services industry.

He says his reasons for endowing a scholarship of this magnitude are many.

“STEM is where the jobs are,” he said. “There are something like 657,000 jobs nationwide where requirements include STEM. Kids getting these jobs make twice as much as kids with liberal arts degrees.”

Baldini also noted that General Electric, which just moved its national headquarters to Boston, has 150,000 job openings, but cannot find candidates who meet its requirements.

Even manufacturing and production jobs, Baldini said, require enhanced technological knowledge.

The second reason for doing this, he said, is because of the city’s demographics.

“I’m hoping that this can be a way for kids to start to climb up the economic ladder,” he said.

Baldini said he chose the Agganis Foundation for these scholarships because it already “has a platform for this.

“The Baldini Scholarship recipients will be selected by the Agganis Scholarship Committee and the foundation will administer the awards,” Baldini said.

“Jim has once again stepped in for the benefit of kids from Lynn in a most generous way,” said Tom Iarrobino, chairman of the foundation’s scholarship committee. “Jim has always cherished his Lynn roots and cares deeply for the continued educational opportunities of all the kids of Lynn.

“The Agganis Foundation is delighted to administer the Baldini awards in concert with its annual scholarships to student-athletes throughout the North Shore,” Iarrobino said.

Demakis said he is impressed “that the gift was unsolicited, and that (Baldini) thought enough of the foundation to come to us.

“That also speaks to the kind of guy he is,” Demakis said.

Baldini hopes others in his position people who grew up in Lynn and have become successful — will contribute to the scholarship endowment.

“I’d like to see other people who grew up in Lynn support this, so that (students) get the education they need to succeed,” Baldini said.

Agganis Foundation treasurer Mike Shanahan echoed Baldini’s hope.

“Jimmy has set a great example that we hope to use as a template for other supporters so that we can help even more local scholar athletes further their education.”

Shanahan noted that, since its inception in 1955, the Agganis Foundation has awarded almost $1.75 million in scholarships to 927 male and female scholar-athletes while also conducting the nine Agganis all-star games, which will be played at the end of June.