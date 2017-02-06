Saugus’s Wong: Rep, restaurateur and Tai Chi master

February 6, 2017

PHOTO BY ALENA KUZUB

State Rep. Donald Wong teaches a group exercise, while Karen Barbarisi of East Boston listens, during an introductory Qigong class at Breakheart Reservation on Saturday.

By ADAM SWIFT

SAUGUS — Breakheart Reservation has always been a popular spot for joggers, hikers, and families looking to let the kids burn off some energy.

But on Saturday morning, there was a slightly more reflective form of physical activity in the Christopher P. Dunne Visitor Center, thanks to state Representative Donald Wong (R-Saugus) and the Friends of Breakheart Reservation. Wong led two guided lessons in Tai Chi and Qigong (pronounced chee gung) as a fundraiser to help support future Friends events at the reservation.

“Qigong and Tai Chi are exercises that are good for your body, but do not strain your body,” said Wong.

The exercises focus more on circulation, or the life force moving through your body, Wong said.

“They are good for all ages, and unlike medications, you don’t have side effects,” he said. “The main thing is that it helps with your circulation, the better your circulation, the better your health.”

While there was no charge for those who took part in Saturday’s lessons, donations for the Friends of Breakheart Reservation were accepted. Wong said he believes in the mission of the Friends and is a strong supporter of Breakheart Reservation as a wonderful resource for people who live in the area.

“I hope everyone gets to know the location so we can get some donations and do more programs,” Wong said.

Those who took part in the lessons were a mix of seasoned Qigong and Tai Chi practitioners as well as regular visitors to the reservation.

“I’m a local resident and I love coming to Breakheart Reservation every week,” said Lena Thain of Saugus. “It is a great asset for the neighborhood.”

Deborah Scearbo of Winthrop said the Qigong and Tai Chi lessons were a wonderful way to combine the beauty of Breakheart with the benefits of the ancient practices.

“Tai Chi is a wonderful form of exercise and relaxation,” said Scearbo.

And with Wong leading the lessons, Scearbo, Thain and the others were able to take advantage of the wisdom and knowledge of someone who has spent decades learning and teaching Tai Chi and Qigong.

Wong told the students the story of how he spent three years overseas looking for a certain monk to teach him Tai Chi and Qigong, only to return home and find that the monk had transferred to Chinatown in New York City.

For the next 10 years, Wong said, he would make the drive to New York City at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning after closing up the family restaurant, the Rte. 1 landmark the Kowloon, to practice with the monk.

The learning imparted upon Wong was appreciated by those who came to have their spines gently stretched and their circulation flow on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s event was co-sponsored by the Friends of Breakheart Reservation, the DCR, and Qi Farm.