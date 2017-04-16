Saugus will show its appreciation to veterans

April 16, 2017

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

SAUGUS — World Series Park will host a Veterans and Military Appreciation Day in September with reenactments, military vehicles, and baseball.

The Saugus Veterans Council will unveil and dedicate a POW/MIA stadium seat and honor POWs and MIAs. A commemorative ceremony with elected and military officials will also take place.

The event is sponsored by Wheelabrator Saugus, an energy-from-waste facility that provides disposal of up to 1,500 tons per day of waste from 10 Massachusetts communities. Many other area businesses have agreed to donate food.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with World Series Park and the Saugus Veterans Council to honor our veterans and active military personnel, and pay tribute to their service to our country,” said Peter Kendrigan, general manager of Wheelabrator Saugus.

Throughout the day there will be a parachutist, singers, a torch lighting, and a balloon release. All veterans and active military are invited to attend and receive challenge coins. They will also be treated to food and drinks. Entertainment will be provided by the U.S. Navy Band, Tom Rosa and Company, and the Senior Tone and BEat ConnXtionz Dance Company.

“Our goal is to have the community come together to honor our veterans and active military,” said Bob Davis, superintendent of World Series Park.

Davis is arranging for the landing and display of a Massachusetts National Guard Army Black Hawk helicopter. Military vehicles and classic cars will also be on display. Drill teams, marching units, military reenactments and displays, a parade of motorcycles and a large American Flag displayed from a fire truck will be on hand.

American flags will also be distributed. Following the ceremony, the U.S. Army baseball team called West Point will play. The annual Saugus alumni baseball game will follow.

A moon bounce and costumed characters will provide entertainment for children.

