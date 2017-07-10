Saugus to seize $50,000 developer bond

July 10, 2017

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

SAUGUS — After nearly two decades of waiting for a local developer to complete a 28-lot subdivision, the town is taking action to finish the work.

Planning Board members are asking the town to pursue a $50,000 surety bond and any land developer John Mallon has on reserve to complete all necessary work on the project. Mallon, who committed to constructing the Bellevue Heights subdivision 18 years ago, failed to complete the work by the end of June 30, a deadline he agreed to with the Planning Board in October.

Among several unfinished projects, sidewalks and curbing have not been properly installed, and street signs are misprinted with incorrect spelling, said Planning Board chairman Peter Rossetti.

Town Manager Scott Crabtree and Town Counsel John Vasapolli are expected to decide how the town should proceed legally to address the violations, said Vasapolli.

“This is the first time the manager has been requested to take legal action,” said Vasapolli. “We will sit down and discuss how the town will go about completing the work. I’m sure the manager will act pretty quickly.”

“It’s very frustrating,” said Ferruccio Romeo, who purchased his home with his wife Joanne 16 years ago. He never expected to live with a view of torn up roads and construction equipment. “We want it completed. If the town has to step in and do it, that’s what we want.”

Conceived as a 28-lot subdivision with panoramic views from single-family homes, Bellevue Heights hit a snag when a retaining wall collapsed in 2008. The timing of the collapse could not have been worse for a private developer with the economy and housing market sinking, said Mallon. Since then, 21 houses have been built and are occupied.

Officials voiced frustration with Mallon and the never-ending project at a public meeting last fall. Mallon was expected to complete the project by the end of June with a looming threat of seizing a surety bond of $50,000 should he miss the deadline.

“He hasn’t done anything, never mind meeting the completion date,” said Romeo. “He hasn’t done the sidewalks, hasn’t done the road, hasn’t completed or repaired the broken curbing. We’re having the same issues.”

In addition to completing the project, Mallon is also responsible for maintaining the development’s roadways. Residents complained over winter months that roads were not cleared or de-iced properly, causing safety hazards.

The street lights on Cider Mill and Bisbee roads were turned off in March for more than a week because of an unpaid National Grid electric bill of about $10,000. The bill is the responsibility of Mallon until the project is completed and accepted by the town, said Vasapolli. The town stepped in to pay the balance because Crabtree and the Department of Public Works felt it was a safety issue.

“We’re hoping the Town Manager will appoint Special Counsel to take action,” said Rossetti. “We don’t have that authority. We can’t just go to the bank and take the money.”

Mallon could not be reached for comment before deadline Monday. Crabtree declined to comment.

