Saugus history cast in Iron

July 12, 2017

Salem Trayned Band member Kendra Brown of Arlington gets ready to demonstrate how to use a full bore musket to a crowd at Saugus Iron Works on Wednesday.



By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

SAUGUS — Dressed in waistcoats, trousers, tricorn hats and cloaks, children learned the history of their home state from two groups of militia re-enactors at the birthplace of the iron and steel industry in colonial America.

The Iron Works dates back to the 1600s when European Iron makers used the Saugus River to bring their skills to a Massachusetts colony.

“We do a lot of programs for elementary school kids from Saugus, Lynn, Salem, Beverly, and beyond,” said Park Ranger Paul Kenworthy. “We give them a feeling for what life was back then.”

In addition to soaking up the rich history of the National Historic Site by viewing the forges and mills used to create iron products and touring the Iron Works House, which has been around since the 1680s, children learned about the militia companies of the mid-1600s and late 1700s.

With pike and musket drill demonstrations, the Salem Trayned Band and the Lexington Minute Men each performed re-enactments and met with youngsters to teach them about the history and heroes of Massachusetts.

The Salem Trayned Band recreated the dress and drill of the first militia company in Massachusetts in 1629 to 1637. When the English settlers came to the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1639, they brought the civic militia system with them.

“This was a mandatory military service,” said Kenworthy.

Dressed in full costume, members of the re-enactment group gave one-on-one lessons about the culture, dress, and weapons used by the militia.

The Lexington Minute Men portrayed those who served valiantly throughout the American Revolution. Minute companies were created by the colonists to be ready at a moment’s notice, coining the term “Minute Men.”

Fifteen-year-old Masconomet Regional High School student Grace Dow said her deep interest in history and longing to learn more about what the state once was drew her to the event.

“I’ve learned a lot about who the people associated with this place are,” Dow said. “This is great for people to learn about our history, before everything became what it is.”

Tuesday’s demonstrations were part of a partnership with the Saugus Public Library and meant to coincide with this year’s summer reading theme: Massachusetts: its heroes and its history.

Park Ranger Tracy Lindboe, who coordinates educational programs, said both the Iron Works and Salem Maritime National Historic Site have launched educational programs for children this summer that have been well received. A monthly preschool program at the Iron Works draws in about 30 children and their parents for stories and activities related to the property, she said.

“Hopefully we can get more kids in to learn about and care about the park,” Lindboe said.

