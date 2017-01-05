Salem State President announces retirement

January 5, 2017

By Bridget Turcotte

Item Staff

SALEM — Salem State University President Patricia Maguire Meservey will retire this summer after a decade of leadership.

Meservey is the University’s 13th president and has led the institution through a period of growth in the past ten years.

“Leading Salem State has been the greatest privilege of my career,” said Meservey in a statement.

