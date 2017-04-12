Sacred Heart prioritizes charity this Easter

April 12, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

Members of the student council put together Easter baskets for the Lynn Shelter Association.

By LEAH DEARBORN

LYNN — Sacred Heart Elementary School students are on a mission to bring some happiness to the Green House Shelter.

Thirteen classes each filled two baskets for the Lynn Shelter Association with marshmallow Peeps, jelly beans, and small stuffed animals for residents of the shelter up to the age of 17.

“I would love to receive at least one of these baskets,” said seventh-grader Angie Mejia, a sentiment echoed by several of her classmates. “We’re giving back to our community, which is part of the mission statement here at Sacred Heart … We’re feeling proud.”

Fifth grade teacher Leslie Duhamel said they were able to produce even more baskets than the shelter requested.

“We were overwhelmed by Peeps. These baskets are overflowing,” she said. “They really feel good about doing it.”

The school will also be donating 17 boxes of gently used clothing. Once packed up, the boxes and baskets were left on display in the gymnasium so the students could see the result of their work.

“It’s a really great opportunity to fulfill some sort of service. Since we all have really great lives we don’t always remember to be thankful for,” said seventh-grader Juliana Kalunde.

This is the first year the school has put together Easter baskets, but Duhamel said it may grow into an ongoing service project in the future.