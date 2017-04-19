Roommates report armed home invasion

April 19, 2017
By GAYLA CAWLEY
LYNN — Police are investigating an armed home invasion at a Broadway apartment on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to 303 Broadway around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a home invasion involving a gun, and found two male victims, 26 and 27, who had left their apartment, Lynn Police Lt. Dave Brown said.
Brown said the two roommates told officers that they heard a knock at their apartment door, and after opening it, two black men forced their way inside. One of the suspects allegedly had a handgun.
During a struggle for control of the gun, one of the victims was struck in the face with the weapon. He was treated for a nose injury, but declined further medical attention, Brown said.
The suspects had fled before police arrived.
“The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation, but it is unlikely this was a random act,” Brown said.
