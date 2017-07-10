Rollover crash in Lynn

July 10, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY MATT DEMIRS

Police and firefighters examine the SUV that crashed on Linwood Street.

Lynn firefighters and police acted quickly to rescue a driver from a nasty rollover crash in Pine Hill Monday Afternoon.

A driver sideswiped a parked car while heading north on Linwood Street Monday afternoon, according to police. The force of the collision sent the Ford Explorer careening into a fence and wall, where it flipped over near Cliff Street.

“Lynn fire had to use their equipment in order to remove the operator from the vehicle, because of the angle that the car came to rest,” Lynn Police Lt. Dave Brown said in an email.

The driver was injured in the crash, and was taken to Salem Hospital by a Lynn Fire ambulance.